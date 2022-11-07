 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reacts Survey: Was Saturday the biggest win of Sark’s tenure at Texas?

Join the conversation with DraftKings and SB Nation Reacts!

By Kyle Thele and Cameron Parker
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas at Oklahoma Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Have you breathed yet? After holding onto another double-digit lead on the road, Steve Sarkisian and the No. 24 Texas Longhorns held on (barely) to a big-time win against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.

With a chance to tie or take the lead, Keondre Coburn strip-sacked Adrian Martinez and Jaylan Ford fell on it (finally) to secure a 34-27 victory in Manhattan.

It was Sark’s second true road game victory and ensured the Horns will be bowling this year.

My question for y’all is: was this Sark’s biggest win at Texas?

Secondly, Texas has opened as a touchdown favorite per DraftKings. Will the Longhorns claim their first victory over a top-5 opponent at DKR-TMS since the 20th century?

Check back on Wednesday for the results!

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...