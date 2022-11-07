Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan

Winning is hard unless you’re playing Kansas State! Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns picked up their first road win of the season and held on to a double-digit lead at halftime to clinch bowl eligibility.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back for a Monday recap but start off with the big recruiting news from the day with 5-star LB Anthony Hill de-committing from Texas A&M and rumors of 4-star DE Colton Vasak flipping from Oklahoma to Texas.

Plus, the impressive play of Pete Kwiatkowski’s run defense this season, limiting Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez, and if Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy will ever complete a deep pass.

They conclude with the standpoint play from CB Ryan Watts and LB Jaylan Ford, their hopes of being drafted, and the season opener for Texas men’s basketball tonight at the brand-new Moody Center.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and listen to the Burnt Orange Nation podcast channel!