No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates

AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here.

The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.

The game features two good friends going head to head — Texas head coach Chris Beard hired UTEP head coach Joe Golding as an assistant at Seminole JC after Golding got his coaching start at South Garland High School. The ties include a shared defense-first mentality featuring ball pressure and a no-middle approach.

But the Longhorns will start the 2022-23 season with more continuity thanks to six returning scholarship players compared to only three from the Miners team that won 21 games last year, Golding’s first in El Paso after leaving Abilene Christian.

Texas starting lineup

Guard Tyrese Hunter

Guard Marcus Carr

Forward Timmy Allen

Forward Dylan Disu

Forward Dillon Mitchell

First half