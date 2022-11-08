Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State

For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive.

The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star Deuce Vaughn from the No. 2 spot in the conference. Defensively, Texas still has room to grow but is likely the reason Texas came away with a victory, combined with another career night from Bijan Robinson.

Robinson paced the offense, which once again went into the locker room at halftime with a lead, only to go dormant in the second half, putting up just two points in the final 30 minutes of the game. How can Texas remedy its second half offensive woes with TCU on the horizon?

