Longhorns Daily News: Welcome to Gary Patterson’s revenge week

After 21 seasons that saw the program’s climb from outcasted Southwest Conference obscurity and then back to the Big 12, where the TCU Horned Frogs were once again allowed the opportunity to compete against their historical rivals, Gary Patterson was fired last year. He was then replaced by the program’s cross town rival, former SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes. And that, as you know, is what led Patterson to the Texas Longhorns. That’s also what led us to this week, when Texas takes on TCU in Austin, and when Patterson gets his opportunity to pick apart his former program’s prolific offense.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they are lucky to have Gary Patterson on their team.— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 7, 2022
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas sharp from the start in notching season-opening win over UTEP
Austin American-Statesman: ‘It was never too big for him’: Texas walk-on Michael Taaffe steps up
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: After breakthrough road win, Horns aims higher vs. No. 4 Horned Frogs
Austin American-Statesman: As Texas aims for a Big 12 title game shot, there’s no place like home
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference: Respect for Max Duggan is evident
Dallas Morning News: Though Gary Patterson’s role at Texas is unclear, his influence on the defense is obvious
Inside Texas: Everything Chris Beard said after Texas’ win over UTEP
Inside Texas: 2022 Kansas State Post Mortem: Defense/special teams
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP final score: Longhorns close well in 72-57 win over Miners
Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP gamethread
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M, will reportedly visit Texas this weekend
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU
Texas NB Jaylon Guilbeau expected to miss ‘a couple more weeks’
4-star S Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas
No. 24 Texas at Kansas set as a six-day selection
Reacts Survey: Was Saturday the biggest win of Sark’s tenure at Texas?
Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: 247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Texas picking up serious steam
247Sports: Mike at Night: Opportunity will be front and center in Austin this weekend
247Sports: Afternoon Delight: Is it spatula season in Austin?
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting is primed for an exciting finish
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Best Class Scenario: TCU weekend edition
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel: Big 12 power rankings not the same as easy road to Arlington
Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (11/7): SMU soars into top 4; Texas A&M hits new low
247Sports: Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
Our Daily Bears: No. 5 Baylor Bears cruise to 117-53 in season opener win
Viva the Matadors: What we learned about the Red Raiders in the 73-49 season-opening win against Northwestern State
Frogs O’ War: TCU 73, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72: Escape
Frogs O’ War: TCU OL Steve Avila leading in the trenches
The Smoking Musket: Thoughts on West Virginia’s season-opening win
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Takeaways from Iowa State’s 88-39 win over IUPUI
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State rolls past UTRGV in Tang’s debut, 93-59
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Wins Landslide Victory Over Omaha, 89-64
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Steph Curry remains the Warriors’ sole timeline
SB Nation: Georgia’s game plan against Tennessee shows what makes the Dawgs so special
SB Nation: Bo Nix is a Heisman contender, as the fates foretold
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Much deserved.
#Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 7, 2022
Jaylan Ford, @TexasFootball
https://t.co/0p7AQZ4m5m pic.twitter.com/pIkqyRzOgG
- This should be exciting.
We'll see y'all at Mike A. Meyers Stadium on Friday #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9jUkDjWynB— Texas Soccer (@TexasSoccer) November 7, 2022
Loading comments...