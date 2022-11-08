Longhorns Daily News: Welcome to Gary Patterson’s revenge week

After 21 seasons that saw the program’s climb from outcasted Southwest Conference obscurity and then back to the Big 12, where the TCU Horned Frogs were once again allowed the opportunity to compete against their historical rivals, Gary Patterson was fired last year. He was then replaced by the program’s cross town rival, former SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes. And that, as you know, is what led Patterson to the Texas Longhorns. That’s also what led us to this week, when Texas takes on TCU in Austin, and when Patterson gets his opportunity to pick apart his former program’s prolific offense.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they are lucky to have Gary Patterson on their team. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 7, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas sharp from the start in notching season-opening win over UTEP

Austin American-Statesman: ‘It was never too big for him’: Texas walk-on Michael Taaffe steps up

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: After breakthrough road win, Horns aims higher vs. No. 4 Horned Frogs

Austin American-Statesman: As Texas aims for a Big 12 title game shot, there’s no place like home

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference: Respect for Max Duggan is evident

Dallas Morning News: Though Gary Patterson’s role at Texas is unclear, his influence on the defense is obvious

Inside Texas: Everything Chris Beard said after Texas’ win over UTEP

Inside Texas: 2022 Kansas State Post Mortem: Defense/special teams

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP final score: Longhorns close well in 72-57 win over Miners

Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 72-57 win over UTEP

No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP gamethread

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M, will reportedly visit Texas this weekend

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU

Texas NB Jaylon Guilbeau expected to miss ‘a couple more weeks’

4-star S Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

No. 24 Texas at Kansas set as a six-day selection

Reacts Survey: Was Saturday the biggest win of Sark’s tenure at Texas?

Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Texas picking up serious steam

247Sports: Mike at Night: Opportunity will be front and center in Austin this weekend

247Sports: Afternoon Delight: Is it spatula season in Austin?

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting is primed for an exciting finish

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Best Class Scenario: TCU weekend edition

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Big 12 power rankings not the same as easy road to Arlington

Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (11/7): SMU soars into top 4; Texas A&M hits new low

247Sports: Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU

Our Daily Bears: No. 5 Baylor Bears cruise to 117-53 in season opener win

Viva the Matadors: What we learned about the Red Raiders in the 73-49 season-opening win against Northwestern State

Frogs O’ War: TCU 73, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72: Escape

Frogs O’ War: TCU OL Steve Avila leading in the trenches

The Smoking Musket: Thoughts on West Virginia’s season-opening win

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Takeaways from Iowa State’s 88-39 win over IUPUI

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State rolls past UTRGV in Tang’s debut, 93-59

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Wins Landslide Victory Over Omaha, 89-64

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

