Texas Newcomers Report: Transfer portal addition DB Ryan Watts shines yet again in win over Kansas State

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the Kansas State Wildcats.

First off, a preview of this week’s standout.

#Texas cornerback Ryan Watts (Ohio State transfer) had the best game of his career last week per PFF. Recorded an 83.9% grade. Been a solid boundary corner. Will start to get a lot of draft attention with 6-3 frame — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) November 8, 2022

Quinn Ewers, QB: In the sixth start of Ewers’ young college football career, the redshirt freshman went just 18-for-31 for 198 yards and 2 passing touchdown, while staying clean on throwing interceptions on the day. Ewers remains a generational talent for Texas. And like any 19-year-old phenom, he lacks the necessary reps to excel in the college game. Those will come with time, though. Meanwhile, Ewers’ development is still well on its way.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all nine games for the Longhorns so far this season, which is to say he’s already been through part of the increasingly challenging Big 12 gauntlet. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and, as of this week, the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, but it’s something to build on. That counts for something in the college football world. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his ninth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley got in the game and accounted for 1 tackle on the day.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 2 tackles on the night (2 solo.) Over the course of the season, Tucker-Dorsey has steadily earned an increase in playing time on game day. Expect to see him continue keeping the momentum through the remainder of the season.

Ryan Watts, CB: Watts has been dominant all year, as expected, and he was sorely missed a few weeks back after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Watts, however, returned to the field shortly after. Against Kansas State, he logged 6 tackles on the day (5 solo, 1 assist.) Feel free to reach out and wish Watts a belated happy birthday, by the way.

On my Birthday wish for millions blow my candles out. CakeDay pic.twitter.com/ZJUcu7SfM4 — Ryan Watts (@TheRyanWatts) November 7, 2022

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, was busy on the day.