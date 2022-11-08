Texas ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Following last weekend’s 34-27 win over the then-No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns moved from No. 24 to No. 18 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The victory over the Wildcats also moved the Longhorns back in the AP Top 25, also at No. 18, and into the Coaches Poll at No. 18. So in a rare development, all three rankings slot Texas in the exact same spot this week.

The loss in Manhattan dropped Kansas State down to No. 19, the only other Big 12 program currently ranked by the playoff committee other than TCU, which moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, while Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings for the first time in 18 weeks following two consecutive blowout losses.

With College GameDay on the Forty Acres, Texas will host TCU on Saturday in one of the weekend’s biggest games.