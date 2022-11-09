Longhorns Daily News: With momentum on their side, Texas rises in latest recruiting rankings

The Texas Longhorns are currently No. 6 in On3’s 2023 recruiting rankings, ahead of Big 12 (and soon to be SEC) foes like the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 8) and the Baylor Bears (No. 24.)
Next step: leap into the 2023 rankings’ top five.
- Texas volleyball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones tonight at 7pm Central.
Back in Greg tonight https://t.co/PvqLZ79ORY#HookEm pic.twitter.com/zMMKXUwO1Y— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 9, 2022
