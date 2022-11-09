Longhorns Daily News: With momentum on their side, Texas rises in latest recruiting rankings

The Texas Longhorns are currently No. 6 in On3’s 2023 recruiting rankings, ahead of Big 12 (and soon to be SEC) foes like the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 8) and the Baylor Bears (No. 24.)

Next step: leap into the 2023 rankings’ top five.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas Longhorns break in Moody, burst onto the big-time

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference: Respect for Max Duggan is evident

247Sports: Morning Brew: Recipe for success for Longhorns is 30 touches for Bijan Robinson

Inside Texas: Texas vs. TCU highlights a Big 12 weekend worth paying attention to

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and TCU

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas

Texas ranked No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Texas Newcomers Report: Transfer portal addition DB Ryan Watts shines yet again in win over Kansas State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Behind the scenes of the race to flip Colton Vasek from rival Oklahoma

247Sports: Texas staff prioritizing talented pass-rushers for roster

247Sports: Austin Westlake ‘Twin Towers’ reunited with Colton Vasek’s Texas commitment

247Sports: The Huddle: Scattershooting Tuesday recruiting notes

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns offer Wisconsin commitment

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops recruiting: Signing day updates

Inside Texas: Colin Simmons making unofficial visit to Texas Saturday

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: College football Week 11 predictions: TCU-Texas, Baylor-Kansas State and more

Viva the Matadors: Post-Red and Black series wrap

Frogs O’ War: TCU OL Steve Avila leading in the trenches

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Quite aware, thanks

Frogs O’ War: College Football Playoff Ranking: TCU climbs to No. 4

The Smoking Musket: Coach Speak: Brown addresses being a lightning rod

Rock Chalk Talk: View from the Stands: Oklahoma State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Raiders’ horrific drafting is coming back to haunt them

SB Nation: Brittney Griner’s situation has just gotten worse

SB Nation: Ranking the dumbest things said at the Colts’ Jeff Saturday press conference

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND