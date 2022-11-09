Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class.

One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL) Brother Rice three star defensive tackle Roderick “Trey” Pierce. Pierce is a Wisconsin commit, who has been committed to the Badgers since May.

Pierce has 21 reported offers to date, but recently added Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, and now Texas to his resume. So far Pierce looks to have only taken one official visit this cycle and that was to Wisconsin in June.

With Wisconsin firing head coach Paul Chryst in early October, it looks like some other programs have took a peek at Pierce’s senior tape and decided to make a late run at him down the home stretch of the cycle.

The Texas class currently has one sure fire defensive line commitment that profiles to the interior at the next level and that is Sydir Mitchell, who is a prototypical space eating nose tackle. Bo Davis has extended some additional offers to both the junior college and high school ranks in the recent weeks, as they continue to try to fill out the class.