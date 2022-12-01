Longhorn Republic Podcast: Handing out postseason awards

The Big 12 awards came out and fans of the Texas Longhorns felt like some of their favorite players were snubbed by the voters, so we took it into our own hands.

As we close out the regular season, we wanted to take a moment and reflect on the players that we felt should be recognized. From offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players, Most-Improved Player, and several custom awards for players we felt deserved special recognition. We dive in on the stats for some of our favorite performances of the year, reflect on what some of the biggest successes were in 2022, and spin that forward to the bowl game and beyond.

We also dive in on the sports news through our Burnt Orange Lenses, name an NFL Longhorn of the Week, and run through our latest streaming recommendations in the Godzillatron segment.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)