Longhorns Daily News: A 12-team College Football Playoff is actually happening in 2024

They finally figured it out. College Football Playoff expansion is officially happening earlier than initially anticipated, as the field looks to expand from four teams to 12 in 2024.

Here’s how it’ll work:

12-team College Football Playoff format starting in 2024 pic.twitter.com/VgiEgeXDLC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2022

Texas wide receiver coach Brennan Marion is interviewing for the Tulsa head coach job.