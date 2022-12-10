2024 3-star WR Parker Livingstone reveals top 10 schools

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heading into the home stretch, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t already moving along with the 2024 class.

Lucas (TX) Lovejoy three star wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced this evening that he has moved forward in his recruiting process by narrowing the field down to ten programs.

The Texas Longhorns made the cut for Livingstone along with Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Livingstone has held a Longhorn offer since this summer and looks to be a priority for the Texas staff. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion have heavily recruited Livingstone’s Lovejoy teammate Kyle Parker, so it is safe to say they are invested in trying to open the pipeline at Lovejoy. Parker is committed to LSU, but Texas continues to recruit him and is looking to try to get him on campus this month.

Livingstone turned in a productive junior season, as he tallied 52 catches for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns.