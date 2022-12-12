Longhorns Daily News: FCS’ WAC, ASUN conferences intend to will their way into FBS

There might be an eleventh FBS conference before too long.

The WAC-ASUN alliance that was forged last season announced last week that they intend to move from the FCS division to the FBS division, of which the WAC was once a part of.

Remember, this all traces back to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ intention to move to the SEC, which is anticipated to happen as soon as 2024, according to recent reports.

Sources: Ten schools have come to an agreement to form a new football-only conference with the stated goal of moving from FCS to FBS “at the earliest practicable date.” https://t.co/GBEfuuW8VH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Longhorns rebound as hoops pioneer Jimmy Blacklock honored

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: Sunday night team notes as Texas eases back into practice

Inside Texas: Texas was second in the country in quarterback pressures

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas’ Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault on family member

What bowl game opt outs mean for Texas

No. 1 Texas beats No. 10 Ohio State 3-1 to earn Final Four berth

Quick thoughts from No. 2 Texas’ 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff final score: Horns blow out Golden Lions in 88-43 victory

No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff gamethread

The biggest Texas needs in the transfer portal

2024 3-star WR Parker Livingstone reveals top 10 schools

Report: Texas to host Stanford transfer P Ryan Sanborn

Texas P Isaac Pearson enters NCAA transfer portal

Roundtable: Quick observations on the Alamo Bowl

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Last push for Longhorns before early signing period

247Sports: Five Texas commits set to play for state championships this week

247Sports: Horns247 Transfer portal central

247Sports: Previewing the 2A state championship games

247Sports: The Huddle: Texas commit on visit to in-state program

Inside Texas: Sources: Five-star Texas target Anthony Hill Jr. sets decision date

Inside Texas: West Virginia commit Justin Benton enjoys Texas official visit

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Sunday Intel: Niblett and more

Inside Texas: Texas commit Jaden Allen, Aledo upset No. 1 Longview

Inside Texas: What’s wrong with Texas wide receiver recruiting? Nothing

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: TCU men’s basketball scores nonconference wins over Jackson State, SMU

Frogs O’ War: Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy runner-up

Frogs O’ War: TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wins 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Frogs O’ War: TCU HC Sonny Dykes wins 2022 Coach of the Year honors

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU falls to No. 9 Arkansas, 88-78

The Smoking Musket: WVU defensive lineman Taijh Alston to enter transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White entering transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: After surviving portal drama, West Virginia has work to do

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia’s transfer portal needs - offense

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Internet Reacts: Brock Purdy takes down Tom Brady

Bring On The Cats: K-State takes on Incarnate Word to continue the non-con home stand

Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks wipe court with Tigers

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Tom Brady could have retired a gazillionaire, instead he came back to get kicked in the nuts for 17 weeks

SB Nation: Which NBA Cinderella stories should you believe in?

SB Nation: NBA Scores: A mountain named Zion that can’t be climbed

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND