Chris Beard, Texas basketball coach, arrested on alleged felony assault charges

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence

Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault.

Beard’s arrest comes after allegedly assaulting a ‘family/household member’ in a way that ‘impeded breath circulation’.

The booking occurred just after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

BREAKING: Prominent Austin attorney Perry Minton, representing Beard says: "Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable." https://t.co/QtZOcu8kkq — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022

Just got off phone w Travis County Sheriff office. Chris Beard is still in jail and will remain until probable cause affidavit received. Has to appear before judge within 24 hours of arrest, so can be up until 4am. Also Texas has a game tonight. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) December 12, 2022

The University is aware of the situation regarding Beard.

“We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” per a statement from the University released this morning shortly after news of the arrest broke nationally.

Below is language from the termination and suspension clause in Beard’s contract.

In the "SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION" section of the Chris Beard contract: pic.twitter.com/NvOPLrCxYP — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) December 12, 2022

Texas plays Rice tonight at the Moody Center — tipoff at 7 p.m. While it is unclear who will coach Texas, the clear interim option is assistant head coach Rodney Terry. Terry has almost a decade of head coaching experience, with stops at both Fresno State and UTEP.

We will have more when we know more.