Chris Beard, Texas basketball coach, arrested on alleged felony assault charges

Beard was arrested around 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

By SB Nation College News
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence

Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault.

Beard’s arrest comes after allegedly assaulting a ‘family/household member’ in a way that ‘impeded breath circulation’.

The booking occurred just after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The University is aware of the situation regarding Beard.

“We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” per a statement from the University released this morning shortly after news of the arrest broke nationally.

Below is language from the termination and suspension clause in Beard’s contract.

Texas plays Rice tonight at the Moody Center — tipoff at 7 p.m. While it is unclear who will coach Texas, the clear interim option is assistant head coach Rodney Terry. Terry has almost a decade of head coaching experience, with stops at both Fresno State and UTEP.

We will have more when we know more.

