Report: Texas schedules in-home visit with 5-star LB Anthony Hill Jr.

This is an important week for the Texas Longhorns coaching staff and they officially have their biggest in-home visit on the docket.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Steve Sarkisian and his staff are slated for an in-home visit with Denton Ryan five -tar linebacker Anthony Hill Jr, who was previously committed to Texas A&M, but opted to decommit from the Aggies with the mounting issues on the field this season.

#Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will go in-home with the nation's No. 1 LB in Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star Anthony Hill on Thursday. https://t.co/M1fvAIC5Dm — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 12, 2022

Since decommitting, Hill has only made one visit and that was to Texas for the matchup against TCU in early November. The Longhorns and Aggies are reportedly working to get Hill on campus one last time this weekend before he makes his final decision next week when the early signing window opens.

The nation’s top linebacker is a huge battleground recruitment between two longtime in-state rivals, and winning out would have big ramifications for both programs. Schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma have all tried to get their foot in the door since he re-opened his recruitment, but this looks like it will be a Lone Star Showdown like it was this summer when Hill committed the first go round.