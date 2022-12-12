 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal

The fifth-year senior suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason camp.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns redshirt senior Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

The 6’6, 311-pounder was set to start for a fourth straight season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first scrimmage of preseason camp. Despite the injury, Angilau received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for remaining engaged with the team and serving as a de facto assistant coach mentoring the team’s young offensive linemen.

A Salt Lake City product, Angilau was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 125 player nationally and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Angilau chose Texas over offers from Alabama, BYU, Oregon, USC, and Utah, among others.

After redshirting during the 2018 season, Angilau earned a starting role at guard in 2019, starting all 12 games. The following year, Angilau moved from left guard to right guard while starting all 10 games before playing six games at each position in 2021. In total, Angilau started 34 games for the Longhorns.

Angilau is now the 11th Texas player to enter the portal or announce their intentions to do so since the end of the regular season.

