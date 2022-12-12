No. 7 Texas vs. Rice live updates: Owls lead 33-29 at halftime

Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach.

The Longhorns got off to something of a sluggish start considering the 22.5-point spread, according to DraftKings, as the Owls scored on their first three possessions and led 9-4 after a made three by guard Quincy Olivari. Texas guard Marcus Carr made a three to send the Horns into the under-16 timeout down 9-7 with both teams turning the ball over twice.

Both teams went into a scoring drought with Texas missing four straight shots as forward Christian Bishop picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench. Rice forward Max Fielder, who got off to a strong start with six points on 3-of-4 shooting and an assist, broke the scoreless stretch for the Owls before forward Dillon Mitchell did the same for the Longhorns on a short jumper. Mitchell added two free throws at the line to tie the game at 11-11 before Rice ended another scoreless drought with consecutive three-pointers to force a timeout by Terry.

Poor shooting continued for Texas after the break in the 1-for-8 stretch that remained scoreless for more than three minutes after forward Timmy Allen missed two free throws and then was called for a charge on a made bank shot in the lane, at which point Rice had a nine-point lead. When the Longhorns got into the bonus with 8:22 remaining, Allen split his trip the line, then forward Dylan Disu drew a foul after a 10-second violation by the Owls and made both of his attempt and Carr hit a three to force a timeout by Rice with 7:40 remaining and Texas trailing 20-17.

The Owls broke the run with a driving floater, but Allen quickly responded with a mid-range jumper, a blocked shot recovering on a back-door cut, and another jumper. With the Moody Center crowd finally engaged, Rice guard Mekhi Mason completed a three-point play to stem the Texas momentum and hit a three to push the lead back to six points and then to nine with another three. When Carr turned the ball over on a drive, the Longhorns trailed 30-21 at the under-four timeout.

A lob from Carr to Mitchell ended a three-minute scoreless drought for Texas after the break and Hunter barreled his way into the lane to force a shooting foul, but missed both free throws, and Rice countered with a three-point play. Guard Sir’Jabari Smith found MItchell for a short bank shot with the clock under two minutes in the first half and a steal by the athletic freshman forward forced an intentional by the Owls. Mitchell made both free throws and Texas took advantage of the extra possession when guard Brock Cunningham drew a foul and hit both attempts from the line, cutting the Rice lead to four points and bringing the crowd to its feet. With 15.2 seconds left, the Horns forced a travel with strong on-ball and help defense, but Hunter threw the ball away on a pick and roll to head to halftime down 33-29.

Halftime

Thanks to nine offensive rebounds in the first half, Rice finished the opening 20 minutes with eight more shots than Texas and made three more three-pointers as the Longhorns shot only 2-of-10 from distance as five players missed from beyond the arc and only Carr had any made threes. And after the strong bench performance led by Bishop and Cunningham on Saturday, the Owls bench outscored the Longhorns 8-2, aided by Bishop’s foul trouble. But Texas did stay in the game by hitting 9-of-15 free throws with Rice making its only two attempts.