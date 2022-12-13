Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas

The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring.

Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin.

“I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning said, 247Sports. “I liked the coaches and I got along with my host [Michael Taaffe and Connor Robertson[ and current players there and I feel we can build something special there in the next few years and I have a lot of trust in Coach Sark. I also like my signing class a lot. I think we’re going to finish out well and have a good class.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: If Chris Beard is guilty, Texas will have to fire him

Austin American-Statesman: What we know about acting Texas men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ overtime win over Rice: Longhorns hang on after unprecedented day

Dallas Morning News: 5 things to know about Rodney Terry, acting head coach at Texas after Chris Beard arrest

Dallas Morning News: What’s next for top-ranked Texas basketball after coach Chris Beard’s suspension

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: State of the Program - Chris Beard, bowl practices, transfer portal

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Updates following Texas HC Chris Beard’s felony arrest

Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry addresses shocking day on the Forty Acres

Quick thought from No. 7 Texas’ 87-81 OT win over Rice

No. 7 Texas vs. Rice final score: Longhorns hold off Owls for 87-81 win in OT

No. 7 Texas vs. Rice gamethread

Texas HC Chris Beard suspended following felony arrest

Portal Madness: Tracking Texas players and targets in the NCAA transfer portal

Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Scouting Texas recruits in the HS playoffs

Inside Texas: Early Tuesday morning Texas recruiting notes

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Tuesday morning

Inside Texas: Texas’ bowl practice schedule sets up perfectly for big visit weekend

Inside Texas: Get to know 2023 Texas commit Will Randle

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: AP college basketball poll: Texas drops out of top 5; Baylor, TCU rise

Viva the Matadors: Mike Leach: The immortal pirate

Frogs O’ War: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Preview: TCU vs. Michigan

Frogs O’ War: TCU men’s basketball scores nonconference wins over Jackson State, SMU

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU falls to No. 9 Arkansas, 88-78

The Smoking Musket: Kaden Prather is entering the transfer portal

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones fall to 14th in AP Poll

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Mike Leach, one of college football’s greatest innovators, passes away at 61

SB Nation: Steve Wilks should be the next coach of the Panthers

SB Nation: England’s going home without a trophy and now face big questions

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RIP, Pirate King. That 2008 loss still hurts.