Former Stanford P Ryan Sanborn signs with Texas

Following the graduation of Daniel Trejo and the departure of Isaac Pearson to the NCAA transfer portal, Texas Longhorns special teams coordinator Jeff Banks worked quickly to secure a visit from former Stanford Cardinal punter Ryan Sanborn, who committed to the Longhorns on Dec. 13 after a weekend visit to the Forty Acres.

On Wednesday, Sanborn signed with the Horns on Early Signing Day.

As a graduate transfer, Sanborn has one remaining season of eligibility.

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Francis Parker School, Sanborn was the No. 2 punter nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, choosing Stanford over offers from Michigan, Northwestern, and Washington State, among others. A two-time team captain, Sanborn was also a participant in the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Sanborn was thrust into action quickly for the Cardinal, handling field goal, kickoff, and punting duties as a freshman, making 7-of-9 field goals with a long of 49 yards, kicking off 27 times with 14 touchbacks, and punting 52 times for 2,106 yards (40.5 average) with 18 punts inside the 20-yard line.

As a sophomore, Sanborn’s average dropped to 39.0 yards per punt, but nine of his 23 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and three went for more than 50 yards.

In 2021, Sanborn improved, averaging 43.3 yards on 63 punts with 19 inside the 20-yard line and 16 punts of more than 50 yards.

Named the first-team Pac-12 punter by PFF as a senior, Sanborn averaged 41.7 yards per punt with 20 of his 57 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 59 yards.

And while his yards per punt as a senior only ranked No. 63 nationally, Sanborn is extremely experienced, was slightly better than Trejo in 2022, and has emergency value as a kickoff specialist and placekicker.