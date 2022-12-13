Texas roster and recruiting matrix for the 2023 season

While the Texas Longhorns are preparing for the Alamo Bowl later this month in San Antonio, players continue to depart the program for the NCAA transfer portal or make decisions about participating in the bowl game.
And the Longhorns even made an addition from the portal on Tuesday with the commitment of Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn.
With Portal Madness in full swing, let’s take a look at how the roster is shaping up for the 2023 season with Early Signing Day looming in eight days.
Roster matrix
|Position
|2023 class
|Freshmen/Sophomores
|Sophomores/Juniors
|Seniors
|Super seniors
|Total
|QB
|Arch Manning
|Maalik Murphy*
|Charles Wright
|4
|Quinn Ewers
|RB
|Cedric Baxter Jr.
|Jaydon Blue
|Jonathon Brooks
|Keilan Robinson
|5
|Tre Wisner
|WR
|Ryan Niblett
|Brenen Thompson
|Jaden Alexis
|Isaiah Neyor
|10
|Johntay Cook
|Savion Red
|Casey Cain
|Jordan Whittington
|Xavier Worthy
|Agiye Hall
|TE
|Spencer Shannon
|Juan Davis
|5
|Will Randle
|Gunnar Helm
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|OL
|Jaydon Chatman
|Cole Hutson
|Hayden Conner
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|16
|Connor Stroh
|Connor Robertson*
|Max Merril
|Jake Majors
|Andre Cojoe
|Kelvin Banks
|Trevor Goosby
|Cam Williams
|Payton Kirkland
|Neto Omeozulu*
|Malik Agbo*
|Devon Campbell
|DL/OLB
|Colten Vasek
|Justice Finkley
|Byron Murphy
|Vernon Broughton
|T'Vondre Sweat
|17
|Derion Gullette
|J'Mond Tapp*
|Barryn Sorrell
|Alfred Collins
|Sydir Mitchell
|Zac Swanson*
|Dylan Spencer
|Aaron Bryant*
|Billy Walton
|Jaray Bledsoe*
|Kristopher Ross*
|Ethan Burke
|ILB
|S'Maje Burrell
|Trevell Johnson*
|David Gbenda
|Jett Bush**
|7
|Liona Lefau
|Derrick Brown*
|Jaylan Ford
|DB
|Derek Williams
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Morice Blackwell
|Kitan Crawford
|14
|Malik Muhammad
|Austin Jordan
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|Jahdae Barron
|Terrance Brooks
|Jerrin Thompson
|Bryan Allen Jr.*
|Ryan Watts
|X'Avion Brice*
|Larry Turner-Gooden*
|K/P/DS
|Will Stone
|Ryan Sanborn
|3
|Lance St. Louis
|81
|In transfer portal
|Medical
|Transferred
|*Redshirted
|S JD Coffey
|OL Isaiah Hookfin
|OL Jaylen Garth
|**Former walk on with scholarship
|OL Andrej Karic
|TE Brayden Liebrock
|Edge DJ Harris
|Edge Prince Dorbah
|CB Jamier Johnson
|WR Troy Omeire
|QB Hudson Card
|OL Logan Parr
|LB Devin Richardson
|P Isaac Pearson
|OL Junior Angilau
A few notes:
- All of the players who had remaining eligibility who received recognition on Senior Day have been removed from the list with the exception of junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who has not made a definitive decision about his future.
- Two players with remaining eligibility who did not participate on Senior Day are senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat and senior linebacker Jett Bush. While neither has made a statement about their return, Sweat jokingly teased his departure and then seemingly indicated he would be back. The expectation is that both players will be back in 2023.
- Because junior running back Bijan Robinson has reportedly opted out of the bowl game, he’s projected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and leave school. Therefore, he’s been removed from the matrix.
- Sophomore Morice Blackwell is listed as a defensive back because that’s where the school lists him, but he’s played more of a hybrid linebacker role this season and could effectively be considered as playing that position moving forward, including in the Alamo Bowl.
- So far, the Longhorns have lost 11 players to the transfer portal and have added Sanborn with one publicly-known offer out to Wake Forest sophomore cornerback Gavin Holmes. With almost the entirety of the 2023 class expected to sign next week, the fact that Texas is moving slowly in the portal is not surprising.
- Texas is currently projected at 81 scholarship with those three aforementioned players returning, leaving only four spots remaining. But, as always, there may be further attrition after the Alamo Bowl and following spring practice, likely between three and five players. Realistically, then, the Longhorns have approximately seven to nine remaining spots between the 2023 recruiting class and transfer portal additions. And although head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t given out any scholarships to walk ons during his nearly two years on the Forty Acres, sophomore defensive back Michael Taaffe has certainly earned his between his recruiting efforts of Arch Manning and his steady play on the field.
