Texas roster and recruiting matrix for the 2023 season

Tracking departures and additions for the Longhorns in the midst of Portal Madness.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

While the Texas Longhorns are preparing for the Alamo Bowl later this month in San Antonio, players continue to depart the program for the NCAA transfer portal or make decisions about participating in the bowl game.

And the Longhorns even made an addition from the portal on Tuesday with the commitment of Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn.

With Portal Madness in full swing, let’s take a look at how the roster is shaping up for the 2023 season with Early Signing Day looming in eight days.

Roster matrix

Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total
Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total
QB Arch Manning Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4
Quinn Ewers
RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 5
Tre Wisner
WR Ryan Niblett Brenen Thompson Jaden Alexis Isaiah Neyor 10
Johntay Cook Savion Red Casey Cain Jordan Whittington
Xavier Worthy
Agiye Hall
TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5
Will Randle Gunnar Helm
Ja'Tavion Sanders
OL Jaydon Chatman Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch 16
Connor Stroh Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors
Andre Cojoe Kelvin Banks
Trevor Goosby Cam Williams
Payton Kirkland Neto Omeozulu*
Malik Agbo*
Devon Campbell
DL/OLB Colten Vasek Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 17
Derion Gullette J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins
Sydir Mitchell Zac Swanson*
Dylan Spencer Aaron Bryant*
Billy Walton Jaray Bledsoe*
Kristopher Ross*
Ethan Burke
ILB S'Maje Burrell Trevell Johnson* David Gbenda Jett Bush** 7
Liona Lefau Derrick Brown* Jaylan Ford
DB Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Morice Blackwell Kitan Crawford 14
Malik Muhammad Austin Jordan Ishmael Ibraheem Jahdae Barron
Terrance Brooks Jerrin Thompson
Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts
X'Avion Brice*
Larry Turner-Gooden*
K/P/DS Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3
Lance St. Louis 81
In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted
S JD Coffey OL Isaiah Hookfin OL Jaylen Garth **Former walk on with scholarship
OL Andrej Karic TE Brayden Liebrock
Edge DJ Harris
Edge Prince Dorbah
CB Jamier Johnson
WR Troy Omeire
QB Hudson Card
OL Logan Parr
LB Devin Richardson
P Isaac Pearson
OL Junior Angilau

A few notes:

  • All of the players who had remaining eligibility who received recognition on Senior Day have been removed from the list with the exception of junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who has not made a definitive decision about his future.
  • Two players with remaining eligibility who did not participate on Senior Day are senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat and senior linebacker Jett Bush. While neither has made a statement about their return, Sweat jokingly teased his departure and then seemingly indicated he would be back. The expectation is that both players will be back in 2023.
  • Because junior running back Bijan Robinson has reportedly opted out of the bowl game, he’s projected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and leave school. Therefore, he’s been removed from the matrix.
  • Sophomore Morice Blackwell is listed as a defensive back because that’s where the school lists him, but he’s played more of a hybrid linebacker role this season and could effectively be considered as playing that position moving forward, including in the Alamo Bowl.
  • So far, the Longhorns have lost 11 players to the transfer portal and have added Sanborn with one publicly-known offer out to Wake Forest sophomore cornerback Gavin Holmes. With almost the entirety of the 2023 class expected to sign next week, the fact that Texas is moving slowly in the portal is not surprising.
  • Texas is currently projected at 81 scholarship with those three aforementioned players returning, leaving only four spots remaining. But, as always, there may be further attrition after the Alamo Bowl and following spring practice, likely between three and five players. Realistically, then, the Longhorns have approximately seven to nine remaining spots between the 2023 recruiting class and transfer portal additions. And although head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t given out any scholarships to walk ons during his nearly two years on the Forty Acres, sophomore defensive back Michael Taaffe has certainly earned his between his recruiting efforts of Arch Manning and his steady play on the field.

