Texas roster and recruiting matrix for the 2023 season

While the Texas Longhorns are preparing for the Alamo Bowl later this month in San Antonio, players continue to depart the program for the NCAA transfer portal or make decisions about participating in the bowl game.

And the Longhorns even made an addition from the portal on Tuesday with the commitment of Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn.

With Portal Madness in full swing, let’s take a look at how the roster is shaping up for the 2023 season with Early Signing Day looming in eight days.

Roster matrix Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total QB Arch Manning Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4 Quinn Ewers RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 5 Tre Wisner WR Ryan Niblett Brenen Thompson Jaden Alexis Isaiah Neyor 10 Johntay Cook Savion Red Casey Cain Jordan Whittington Xavier Worthy Agiye Hall TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5 Will Randle Gunnar Helm Ja'Tavion Sanders OL Jaydon Chatman Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch 16 Connor Stroh Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors Andre Cojoe Kelvin Banks Trevor Goosby Cam Williams Payton Kirkland Neto Omeozulu* Malik Agbo* Devon Campbell DL/OLB Colten Vasek Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 17 Derion Gullette J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins Sydir Mitchell Zac Swanson* Dylan Spencer Aaron Bryant* Billy Walton Jaray Bledsoe* Kristopher Ross* Ethan Burke ILB S'Maje Burrell Trevell Johnson* David Gbenda Jett Bush** 7 Liona Lefau Derrick Brown* Jaylan Ford DB Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Morice Blackwell Kitan Crawford 14 Malik Muhammad Austin Jordan Ishmael Ibraheem Jahdae Barron Terrance Brooks Jerrin Thompson Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts X'Avion Brice* Larry Turner-Gooden* K/P/DS Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3 Lance St. Louis 81 In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted S JD Coffey OL Isaiah Hookfin OL Jaylen Garth **Former walk on with scholarship OL Andrej Karic TE Brayden Liebrock Edge DJ Harris Edge Prince Dorbah CB Jamier Johnson WR Troy Omeire QB Hudson Card OL Logan Parr LB Devin Richardson P Isaac Pearson OL Junior Angilau

A few notes: