Reports: Texas set to host former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

The lone current NCAA transfer portal target for the Texas Longhorns, former Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes, will join a host of recruits on the Forty Acres this weekend for an official visit, according to reports from Horns247 and Inside Texas.

Last week, the 5’11, 175-pounder became the first public portal offer from the Longhorns in this transfer window in a sign that secondary coach Terry Joseph has identified the boundary cornerback position as one in need of experienced depth with the pending departure of D’Shawn Jamison

From Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel, Holmes was ranked as a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 113 cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Holmes chose Wake Forest over offers from Colorado, Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Old Dominion, Southeastern Louisiana, and UTSA.

In 2020, Holmes appeared in three games with one start, finishing the season with three tackles and an interception. As a redshirt freshman, Holmes played in 13 games with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. In 11 games this season, Holmes recorded 23 tackles and nine pass breakups.

So Holmes is an experienced player with solid production and a verified 4.52 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical leap in high school, more than adequate athleticism to play a position that demands it.

In recent days, Holmes also announced offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Houston, Memphis, Kansas, Ole Miss, Washington, Baylor, West Virginia, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Penn State, and Cincinnati, putting him in demand from a handful of Power Five programs already.

But landing the first visit from Holmes should put the Longhorns in a strong position in his recruitment in addition to a depth chart that would immediately make Holmes the favorite to win the starting job over a talented but relatively inexperienced player like Terrance Brooks, who passed Jamier Johnson in the rotation prior to Johnson’s entrance into the portal.