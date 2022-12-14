Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?

After head coach Chris Beard was suspended Monday following his arrest, the Texas Longhorns still had a basketball game to play, taking on the Rice Owls at home as the non-conference schedule winds to a close. In spite of, or potentially because of, the distractions, the Longhorns managed to edge out a narrow win in overtime and keep their home record spotless in non-conference play.

With a week left before football’s early signing period, we also welcome on friend of the show Mike Roach of Horns247 in order to help us discuss some of the high-priority targets still on the board for Texas, including five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, who Texas hopes to bring on campus this weekend for a visit. Can the Longhorns close the deal with the top defender in the state and add yet another five-star talent to the class?

