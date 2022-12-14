Longhorns Daily News: Bijan Robinson joins elite list of former Texas players to earn Consensus All-American status

Texas Longhorns junior running back didn’t get to (likely) wrap up his collegiate career holding the Big 12 Conference Championship trophy. He will, however, go out with the bang of Consensus All-American status, making him just the twenty-third Texas player to do so.

The only other Texas running backs to earn the honor are James Saxton in 1961, Earl Campbell in 1977 and then Ricky Williams in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Freshman Emma Halter digs in as Texas gets ready for the Final Four

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas basketball in good hands with calm, steady Rodney Terry

Austin American-Statesman: Without Aaliyah Moore, Texas heads to Jackson State for first time

Dallas Morning News: What Texas coach Rodney Terry said after first game leading Longhorns

Dallas Morning News: 3 reasons why Texas could be worse in 2023: Bijan Robinson’s expected departure and more

Dallas Morning News: 3 reasons why Texas could be better in 2023: Arch Manning joins Longhorns’ QB room

Inside Texas: Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks look to take over the rushing workload versus Washington

Inside Texas: Texas RB Bijan Robinson named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Updates following Texas HC Chris Beard’s felony arrest

Former Stanford P Ryan Sanborn commits to Texas

Texas roster and recruiting matrix for the 2023 season

Reports: Texas set to host former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?

RECRUIITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Where the Longhorns stand with targets in the Top247 update

247Sports: Stacking the 5-star quarterbacks in the updated 2023 Top247

247Sports: Five-star profile: Arch Manning retains top spot nationally in latest rankings update

247Sports: Five-star profile: Texas target Duce Robinson earns fifth star in latest update

247Sports: Five-star profile: Texas commit Cedric Baxter earns fifth star in latest update

247Sports: Mike Norvell to make one more pitch to five-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr., who will return to Texas soon

Inside Texas: Ryan Niblett re-affirms his commitment to Texas

Inside Texas: Wednesday Recruiting intel: Remaining WR targets and Javien Toviano’s decision

Inside Texas: Arch Manning, Will Randle receive visit from Steve Sarkisian and other Texas coaches

Inside Texas: Get to know 2023 Texas commit Trevor Goosby

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

The Smoking Musket: Defensive lineman Taurus Simmons enters name to transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: Tre Mitchell named Big 12 Player of the Week

Rock Chalk Talk: KU transfer portal departure watch

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: All 43 college football bowl games, ranked by watchability

SB Nation: How Morocco’s history-making squad was formed

SB Nation: This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Moore is out for the year. The Longhorns head to Jackson State today for the first time. Tipoff takes place at 2pm Central this afternoon.