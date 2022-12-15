Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin reemerges from veteran obscurity

It’s been a strong showing for former Texas Longhorns in the league this season.

Here’s the latest on alums in the NFL following week 14.

Colt McCoy, QB: Starter Kyler Murray went down on the Arizona Cardinals’ first drive last week. But while unfortunate for the former Texas A&M Aggie and Oklahoma Sooner, it was another opportunity for veteran McCoy to add to his career numbers in its twilight. McCoy completed 27 passes for 246 yards and 1 interception. He also had 5 carries for 24 yards.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back of ye olden Charlie Strong days, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his latest encore performance in the Panthers offense over the weekend, Foreman continued his late career dominance with an 21-carry, 74-yard performance that also included 1 reception for 1 yard.

Malcolm Brown, RB: Brown never left. The Rams are struggling but he still played a role over the weekend, when he carried for 5 yards and recorded 2 receptions for 12 more yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: It’s been an up and down season for the third-year wideout, who dominates one weekend only to flop the next. In his latest outing, Duvernay didn’t record a reception. He did, however, return a punt for 9 yards and took a kickoff return for 19 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: Wow. Where did Goodwin reemerge from over the past few weeks? Seatte quarterback Geno Smith’s breakout probably helps. The veteran Seattle Seahawks wide receiver snatched 5 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball once for -2 yards. Welcome back to the primetime show, Goodwin.

Calvin Anderson, OL: Anderson got another start at right tackle for the Denver Broncos.

Charles Omenihu, DL: It was a 3-tackle day for the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman.

Poona Ford, DE: The Seattle Seahawks starting defensive end logged 1 tackle.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end forced only 1 quarterback hurry.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far for Hicks. Hicks accounted for 8 tackles (7 solo, 2 assist) and had 1 pass deflection and 1 tackle for loss. Hicks has been dominant this season.

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back notched 1 tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety is back to his old-ish ways after a down outing last week, at least by his standards set this season. Granted, there’s a lot for Elliott to account for as he plays for one of the NFL’s bottom feeders this year. Last weekend, Elliott accounted for 6 solo tackles and had 1 pass deflection.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The Seattle Seahawks starting safety was back in action over the weekend, in which he logged 5 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection. It wasn’t as busy an outing as we’re used to seeing from Diggs this season but it’s not over yet, as the Seahawks make a playoff push.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 3 solo tackles on the day.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back accounted for 1 tackle.

Josh Thompson, S: The Tennessee Titans safety recorded 1 tackle and 1 punt return.

Cameron Dicker, K: The rookie Longhorn folkloric legend went 3-for-3 on field goals for the day, with 33 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs. Dicker’s making a name for himself in the NFL, furthering the folkloric career he had as in Austin as a Longhorn.

Justin Tucker, K: The NFL’s top kicker and Baltimore Ravens veteran went 3-for-3 from the field, with 42 yards as his long (easy for this leg, you could say.) He also went 1-for-1 in PATs. Tucker also secured the honor of becoming the Ravens’ all-time franchise scoring leader.

.@jtuck9 is now our franchise scoring leader ❗️ pic.twitter.com/EeVEXm6AkV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

Michael Dickson, P: The Seattle Seahawks punter booted 4 balls in his latest showing, averaging nearly 44 yards per punt, with 49 yards as his long.