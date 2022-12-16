Texas set for big recruiting weekend prior to Early Signing Day

With Early Signing Day right the corner, the Texas Longhorns coaching staff is preparing for their last big recruiting bonanza before it is time to put pen to paper. The coaches have been preparing for this coming weekend for awhile and have worked hard to get as many committed prospects in town as possible to go along with some uncommitted recruits who are getting the final pitch.

In case you missed it, the Texas staff got huge news on Thursday evening from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. when he informed Steve Sarkisian during his in-home visit that he was committing to Texas.

Landing Hill is massive in more ways than one for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. The nation’s top linebacker has been a high priority target for quite some time now and even when Hill committed to Texas A&M in the summer, the Texas staff did not tap the brakes in how hard they pursued him. The staff’s efforts were rewarded in the form of a commitment and now per Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas, Hill will be on campus this weekend for the big recruiting weekend to bond with other members of the class and help work on the uncommitted recruits that will be in town.

Hill won’t be the only five-star commit in Austin over the weekend. Inside Texas has also reported that Arch Manning will be making his way to campus for the recruiting bonanza, and Cedric Baxter Jr. will be making the trip over from the Sunshine State one last time before enrolling next month.

The Texas staff is set to host four uncommitted visitors for official visits this weekend and one of them is a transfer portal prospect. Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes will be in town and he is one of few portal prospects that holds an offer from the Texas staff at this time. Earlier in the week, the Texas staff received a commitment from Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn and it look like the staff will try to seal the deal with Holmes as they continue to try plug holes in the roster for 2023.

The lone committed prospect set to be on campus this weekend is North Crowley tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton, who is currently committed to Vanderbilt. Pimpton received an offer from Texas last week and after an in-home visit with Sarkisian this week he decided to lock in an official visit. Pimpton took at visit to Baton Rouge last weekend to see LSU and has several big-time programs in pursuit after a big senior season. The Longhorns are trying to make a late push to add a receiving threat at tight end.

It is going to be fast and furious from here on out. The Longhorns have a lot of momentum with them heading into the final days leading up to the early signing period. This is where things always get fun in recruiting, so stay tuned.

Official visitors

Jelani McDonald - Athlete - Waco Connally - Four Star

Ka’Morreun Pimpton - Tight End - Fort Worth North Crowley - Three Star - Vanderbilt Commit

Tyler Scott - Cornerback - Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook - Three Star

Payton Kirkland - Offensive Linemen - Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips - Three Star - Texas Commit

Gavin Holmes - Cornerback - Wake Forest - Transfer

Unofficial visitor

Deandre Moore - Wide Receiver - Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco - Four Star - Louisville Commit

Committed visitors

Anthony Hill Jr. - Linebacker - Denton Ryan - Five Star

Arch Manning - Quarterback - New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman - Five Star

Cedric Baxter Jr. - Running Back - Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - Five Star

Derek Williams - Safety - New Iberia (La.) Westgate - Four Star

Ryan Niblett - Wide receiver - Aldine Eisenhower - Four Star

Sydir Mitchell - Defensive Tackle - Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic - Four Star

Colton Vasek - Edge Rusher - Austin Westlake - Four Star

S’Maje Burrell - Linebacker - Fort Worth North Crowley - Four Star

Derion Gullette - Edge Rusher/Linebacker - Teague - Four Star

Jaydon Chatman - Offensive Lineman - Killeen Harker Heights - Four Star

Connor Stroh - Offensive Lineman - Frisco Wakeland - Three Star