Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

As Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson points himself towards the door, the accolades keep piling up, from the Doak Walker Award to the latest, Robinson’s honor of being named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It’s awarded annually to the best athlete who also displays traits such as leadership, sportsmanship and integrity.
Bijan Robinson is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award! @Bijan5Robinson x @CampbellAward pic.twitter.com/20cEks7Edp— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 13, 2022
- Texas men’s basketball take on the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday at 12pm Central.
drop a like if you think Brock's birthday should be known as National Glue Guy Day.— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) December 13, 2022
hbd @Brockolli13 pic.twitter.com/ZIr6nzoZhX
- Texas women’s basketball face the USC Trojans on Sunday at 2:30pm Central.
The Horns take on USC in Dallas on Sunday! #HookEm— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) December 15, 2022
