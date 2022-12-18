Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown officially opts out of Alamo Bowl

With 11 days remaining until the Texas Longhorns take the field in the Alamo Bowl, senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced that he will not play in the bowl game and begin his preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The man known as Agent 0 switched to linebacker ahead of the 2020 season, benefitting both the player and the team, as he found his more natural position and Texas got answers at a position of need. The former five-star prospect at safety immediately made an impact at his new position, finishing in the top two on the team in tackles every year since making the move. The upward trajectory culminated in an all-conference year for Overshown, earning first-team honors for what turned out to be his final outing in Burnt Orange.

Now for Texas, the question becomes finding an immediate filler for Overshown as they take on Michael Penix and the Washinton Huskies in San Antonio. When called upon early in the season after Overshown was unable to play during the first half of the Texas Tech game, linebacker David Gbenda struggled in coverage and ultimately allowed one of the many self-inflicted touchdowns against the Red Raiders. Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Choate will have to hope that Gbenda or transfer senior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey are up for the task in the Alamo Bowl.

Looking forward to 2023, Texas has seemingly already found his backfill with the recent commitment of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, who appears to be a first-day starter at one of the inside linebacker spots. Paired with All-American linebacker Jaylan Ford on the interior, the Longhorns should have plenty of production from the position once again.