4-star DE Dylan Spencer flips from Texas to Texas Tech

#FlipWatch continues with Houston CE King four-star defensive end Dylan Spencer announcing his decision to flip from the Texas Longhorns to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday via Twitter.

Spencer was the second player to commit to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2022 class, but his decision appeared to begin wavering in recent weeks following visits to Houston and Lubbock.

Despite confirming to Gerry Hamilton that he was 100 percent locked into Texas, Spencer took an unofficial visit to Houston without notifying the Texas coaching staff.

The culmination of events led to Texas not fighting Spencer’s decision to pursue other options, with Spencer traveling to Lubbock for an official visit last weekend and receiving an offer from the Red Raiders.

Spencer’s flip means the first two players to commit in Sark’s 2022 ended up elsewhere, with four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitting and flipping to TCU.

Texas still has four defensive linemen committed, but three project to be edge rushers, leaving Sydir Mitchell as the only interior defensive lineman. Sark appears to be content with staying put at the position for now despite T’Vondre Sweat and Alfred Collins departing after next season.