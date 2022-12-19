WATCH: Bijan Robinson says a heartfelt goodbye to Texas

During a Monday press conference, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and announced his intentions to opt out of the Alamo Bowl.

But Robinson also had a more personal message for the program, for his teammates, and for the fans.

Texas Forever. Thank you, 5 pic.twitter.com/eyPt452GXn — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) December 19, 2022

“Hey Longhorn Nation, it’s B,” Robinson says in the video. “The first thing I want to say is thank you. These past three years have been a journey. So many experiences with this team, with the city, with the state of Texas, has been nothing but a blessing.

“I’m just so appreciative of everybody here that’s been along this ride. I just want to thank my family — my grandpa, my grandma, my mom, my stepdad and my brothers and sisters, my auntie — I wouldn’t have been here without them. I want to thank them for everything. They put so much effort into making me the man that I am. And I just love them so much for all the support that they’ve given me.

“I want to thank my teammates, my former coaches that brought me here, current coaches, Coach Sark for just continuing to give me a chance to use the gift that God has given me and Coach Choice for being the guy in our room to mold us and to make us great young men and great football players.

“And to the running backs that have been in the room for the past three years, it’s just been an honor to be with you guys to try to be an example of being a good teammate to make us all better. This has been a fun three years and a fun ride and man I love y’all.

“I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Even though this chapter is coming to an end, this journey is not over. I’m always gonna be a Longhorn. I bleed burnt orange.

“Thanks Longhorn Nation for everything. Everything that I love about this place is because of you guys. I’ve tried to do everything the right way to represent you guys and this whole university. I appreciate you so much, so much. I love my teammates. I love everybody here. I’m a Longhorn forever.

“It’s been a blessing and hook ‘em.”