Longhorns Daily News: Florida Atlantic hires former Texas HC Tom Herman to lead program

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is back in the game.
Following the same career-rebuilding path as Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, Herman accepted the head coaching job with the Florida Atlantic Owls yesterday.
Welcome to Paradise, Tom Herman!— FAU Football (@FAUFootball) December 1, 2022
: https://t.co/0CnGGHP6TV pic.twitter.com/SxgyDG9mtC
- Texas volleyball is on its way through the NCAA Tournament.
KEEP ON DANCIN'#HookEm pic.twitter.com/IMY2l4Mb5i— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 2, 2022
- Next up.
Round 2️⃣ tonight https://t.co/PvqLZ79ORY#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Gkf1y7n2Kn— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 2, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the South Florida Bulls tonight at 6pm Central.
our kind of friday night pic.twitter.com/5uRTdSAm4p— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) December 2, 2022
