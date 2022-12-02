Texas LB Devin Richardson enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns senior linebacker Devin Richardson will enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to Horns247 and confirmed by On3.

A Klein product who was lightly recruited in the 2018 class, Richardson landed at New Mexico State over New Mexico, Southern, and Utah before redshirting as a freshman and then moving into the starting lineup in 2019, starting 10 games and tying for third on the team in total tackles with 69, in addition to producing three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a team-leading three forced fumbles. In a game against Alabama, Richardson made five tackles.

After the 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic, Richardson entered the transfer portal for the first time and landed back in his home state at Texas. But Richardson struggled to break into the linebacker rotation, appearing in 11 games, mostly on special teams, and recording four tackles. In 2021, Richardson played in nine games with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while failing to crack the depth chart or play regularly.

Last Friday, Richardson was honored on Senior Day before the win over Baylor. He’s the eighth Longhorns player who will depart after the regular season.