4-star DB Javien Toviano sets commitment date

Four-star Arlington Martin defensive back Javien Toviano announced on Friday that he has five finalists for his recruitment and he has officially set a date for his commitment.

Toviano will announce his decision on Dec. 15th and he will decide between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Toviano’s recruitment has been one that has been all over the map, as he has constantly kept people guessing about his intentions. He has been all over the country and seen several campuses, but the end of this rollercoaster is drawing closer and closer.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, this one doesn’t look to be trending in their direction, as it has been some time since Toviano has been on campus for visit despite the Texas staff’s best efforts. Toviano previously stated that he was going to be in town for the TCU game, but he ended up not making it in for the visit.

As things sit right now, LSU “seems” to be trending, as he has made multiple trips to Baton Rouge recently and one of them was an official visit.

In recruiting you have the follow the actions when it comes to interest being reciprocated and in that regard things don’t read out positively for the Longhorns in this one.