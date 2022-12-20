Reacts Survey: Should Texas retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Texas Longhorns added another National Championship last week, capturing their fourth Volleyball title and second under head coach Jerritt Elliott.

The Horns had been nipping at the bud, finishing as runner-ups three times since their last National Championship in 2012, including in 2020.

Outside hitter Logan Eggleston has been a big reason why the Longhorns have been powerful on the court the last five years and she capped off an incredible collegiate career with her first National Championship. She was also named the AVCA’s National Player of the Year - the first Longhorns to ever win the award for the best volleyball player in Division 1.

Eggleston ends her career in Austin as the all-time leader in aces. With her time on the 40 acres coming to a close, should Texas retire her #33 jersey?

Our second question touches on the 2022 recruiting class for Steve Sarkisian that features a pair of highly publicized 5-star athletes on offense and defense: Arch Manning and Anthony Hill. It’s the first time Texas has landed a 5-star on both sides of the ball since Mack Brown signed Jonathan Gray and Malcom Brown in 2012.

Factoring in what the commitments did for the program and their potential, is Mannings and Hill’s commitment the biggest since recruiting rankings existed? Since it’s impossible to list everyone, let us know in the comments if we missed your choice.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MNEZ2P/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back Thursday for the results!