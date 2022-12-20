Reports: Texas WR Agiye Hall leaves program

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, a transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide who was in the process of redshirting this season, is no longer with the program, according to a report from Inside Texas and later confirmed by Horns247.

The 6’3, 196-pounder is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, ending a short, tumultuous and unproductive stint on the Forty Acres.

“As far as Agiye goes, obviously it’s been it’s been a bit of a journey since he’s been here — he’s had some ups and some downs,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in October. “At this moment in time, if we can preserve his redshirt I think that would be the in the best interest of him and the best interest of us.”

Hall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after removing a parking boot from his vehicle, leading to an indefinite suspension during preseason camp that Sarkisian said was “not something that was based on one incident,”

In the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, Hall dressed but did not appear in the before seeing extremely limited action against UTSA, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, making one catch for seven yards against the Red Raiders.

Agiye originally committed to Sarkisian and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks when they were at Alabama. Instead, Hall spent one season in Tuscaloosa playing in Bill O’Brien’s scheme, recording four catches for 72 yards in 2021 before he was suspended by Alabama for a violation of team rules in early April and quickly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said of Hall’s suspension. “Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be successful.”

Out of Bloomingdale High School, Hall was considered a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 45 player nationally and the No. 5 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He enrolled at Texas in June.