4-star IOL Jaydon Chatman signs with Texas

Four-star Harker Heights offensive linemen Jaydon Chatman has officially put pen to paper, signing a National Letter of Intent to the Texas Longhorns.

The 6’4, 300 pound Chatman was the highest-rated offensive line prospect in the Texas recruiting class this cycle, coming in as the ninth-ranked interior offensive line prospect in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Chatman took officials during the spring and summer to LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, but his decision ultimately culminated in bringing his talents to Austin.

Texas got the final visit for Chatman and just two days after his official visit in June, Chatman made the call to be a Longhorn.

Chatman’s commitment was one of several that came on the heels of Texas landing the top player in the country in quarterback Arch Manning. Chatman never wavered in his commitment and never took a trip elsewhere once he was locked in with the Longhorns.

Here is my evaluation of Chatman from when he committed to Texas this summer:

Chatman is a two-sport athlete (football and track), who took the district championship this spring in the shot put with a throw of 48’ 6.5. Chatman possesses good size at 6’4, 300 pounds, but he’s right on that tweener threshold in regards to measurables to stick at tackle. Shows good quickness off the LOS at the snap and shows good play strength, as he’s able to consistently move defenders of the LOS. Does a good job of bending and keeping a low hat and pads when coming off the ball. Good drive blocker on tape and does a good job of bringing his hands and feet on contact with defenders to get movement. Plays with good aggression and looks to consistently finish blocks and defenders to the turf. Works feel in space as a puller and shows good awareness assignment-wise when tasked with doing so. Has limited pass sets on tape and while it looks like he has a solid anchor, he still he will need to clean up some things technique-wise moving forward. In my opinion, Chatman has a chance to be a pretty athletic guard at the next level and if he continues to develop as a pass blocker, he has a chance to be a pretty good player at the next level.

This was a recruitment that lacked drama at any point once Chatman made his commitment. And now the Texas staff can focus on getting him on campus and ready to contribute to the program.