No. 5 CB Malik Muhammad signs with Texas

Coming off of a huge performance in the state championship game for South Oak Cliff, Malik “Manny” Muhammad officially signed with the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day.

The Golden Bear comes to the Longhorns as one of the big head-to-head in-state wins over the Texas A&M Aggies for an in-state defender. Following the summer visit period, Muhammad named a top three of Texas, Texas A&M, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Less than a month later, he announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

He continued to flirt with the Crimson Tide and Aggies, even taking a visit to College Station the weekend they lost to Ole Miss, but maintained his commitment to Texas throughout the late stages of his recruitment.

And that recruitment didn’t distract from a stellar senior season, as Muhammad racked up 149 tackles and four interceptions, capping off his season with a defensive MVP award in the Golden Bears’ win over Port Neches-Groves in the 5A Division 2 State championship game. His efforts earned him his spot as the top cornerback in the state, the No. 5 cornerback overall, and the No. 41 player overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking — tied with fellow Texas commit Derek Williams.

Muhammad is one of three defensive players for the Longhorns that rank in the top 50, joining Williams and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in setting the top end of the class. With turnover from the 2022 starters, it’s likely that Muhammad has a chance to compete for significant playing time as a freshman.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Muhammad is a multi-year starter for the defending state champions at South Oak Cliff. Possesses a long, wiry frame at 6’0, 170 pounds that will allow for him to add more mass as he continues to mature and develop. Multi-sport athlete (football, track and field) who ran on all three relay teams (4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m) this spring, as well as the high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Notched a PR on of 43’6.5 on the triple jump this spring. Muhammad has logged snaps in all three phases of the game the past two seasons at SOC (wide receiver, defensive back, and returner). While projected as a cornerback at the next level, Muhammad showed on tape that he is capable at lining up at multiple spots in secondary, as he logged snaps at outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Shows comfort playing press man as well as playing farther from the line of scrimmage in off coverage at corner and safety. Does a good job of using his length when playing through blocks and shows some pretty violent hands. Does a good job of getting extension and shedding receivers. Shows good suddenness and closing speed on ball carriers and is a sure tackler, who will wrap up and get guys to the ground. Shows good mental processing and is decisive with his decision-making. Read and reacts well in coverage and when coming downhill in run support and doesn’t waste movement. Shows good, fluid movement when backpedaling and shows loose hips when having to turn and run with receivers. Possesses good ball skills and shows the ability to attack the ball in the air with arms extended on both sides of the ball. Had good ball production in 2021 with six PBUs and three interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown. Adds value on special teams and could potentially be a guy who sees the field early at the next level either as a returner or someone who runs down to cover kicks.