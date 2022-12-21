3-star OT Trevor Goosby signs with Texas

The National Letter of Intent is in for Melissa three-star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and he is now officially a member of the Texas Longhorns program.

Goosby is the 32nd-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he opted for the Longhorns over BYU, SMU, TCU, and Texas A&M, among others.

Originally committed to TCU during the spring, Goosby changed his mind when Texas came calling in the summer and he made the flip shortly after his official visit in June.

Here is my evaluation of Goosby after his commitment to Texas:

Goosby has what some like to call an offensive tackle starter kit in regards to measurables, as he checks in at just under 6’6, 280 pounds. Goosby possesses the frame that is begging to have more mass added to it and will easily be able to get north of 300 pounds and be able to carry it well. Has long arms that will allow him to keep edge rushers at bay. Nimble and light on his feet for his size. Shows some good urgency at times to get off the ball at the snap, but needs to show it more consistently. Has some good power in hands that slows defenders down at the point of attack, but will need to improve his overall play strength. Does a good job of mirroring defenders in pass protection and redirecting them by using his length to his advantage. Fares well in space as a puller from both sides (has logged snaps at both left and right tackle). Shows good lateral quickness when having to cut off backside defenders. This kid is essentially a baby at the position and has a ton of room for growth both physically and technically. You can see the upside he possesses and if he gets enough time in the incubator he will make a college offensive line coach very happy.

By now we all know that Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has a type and Goosby bucks that trend a bit, as he is a guy who will need some time in the incubator to add some mass. With that said, I think if he is given the time Texas will really like the results given his skill set and frame.

This was a nice win for the Longhorns over in-state rivals TCU and Texas A&M and you will take those recruiting wins all day long and that goes double for big fellas in the trenches.