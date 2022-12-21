Speedster WR Ryan Niblett signs with Texas

The Texas Longhorns may soon be looking for answers at the slot receiver and found it four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, who signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Ryan Niblett is officially a Longhorn. pic.twitter.com/J0malu1slZ — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 21, 2022

Niblett is one of the longest-standing members of the Class of 2023 even though it first seemed like a long shot to land his services. In February, he named a top six of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Houston, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, leaving Texas from the list. He quickly clarified that the Longhorns were still in the mix and eventually committed to the Longhorns in April. His recruitment remained relatively drama-free until recently, when he visited the Houston Cougars, but followed with a visit to the Forty Acres the final weekend before the dead period.

Niblett has legitimate track speed and adds another explosive threat in the wide receiver room.

Although not as fast as 2022’s Brennen Thompson, he fits a similar mold to the small-school speedster, giving the Texas offense playmaking options from the slot position. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver turned in a sub-11 100-meter dash as a sophomore and has repeatedly shown that his speed translates to the football field.

The No. 67 player overall and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, he becomes another top-tier addition to position coach Brennan Marion’s wide receiver room. He joins Johntay Cook, the top receiver in the state of Texas, as one of two receivers committed to the class heading into Early Signing Day. Depending on the decision of Jordan Whittington, Texas will likely add another receiver via the portal to add to a wide receiver group that has plenty of talent, but still has questions to answer about production.