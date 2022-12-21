 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4-star Louisville WR commit and Texas target DeAndre Moore not expected to sign during early period

The Texas target was on the Forty Acres last weekend, but will apparently push back his decision.

By Wescott Eberts
/ new
St. John Bosco High School held its signing ceremony on Wednesday morning and four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was not a participant.

A Louisville Cardinals commit since late May, Moore took an official visit to see the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns in addition to an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres last weekend, but is currently not expected to sign during the early period.

New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is likely trying to get Moore on campus in January in an effort to keep the 6’0, 185-pounder in a recruiting class that features four other wide receivers and an NCAA transfer portal addition at the position.

A consensus four-star prospect, Moore is ranked as the No. 95 player nationally and the No. 17 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Texas signed consensus five-star prospect Johntay Cook and speedster Ryan Niblett on Wednesday, but is still working on adding another piece at the position in the 2023 recruiting class and Moore is the only real target remaining.

