3-star OT Connor Stroh signs with Texas

It is safe to say that Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood has a type. Flood and Texas were the first FBS offer for Frisco Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh back in 2021 after an unofficial visit to Texas. Fast forward one year and now Stroh and his family are decked out head to toe in Longhorn gear and he has signed his National Letter of Intent to officially become a Longhorn.

As most know by now, Stroh is a Texas A&M legacy with both of his parents attending college in College Station, but that didn’t stop Flood and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian from acting early and often when it came to recruiting the big fella from Frisco. The Longhorns made Stroh feel wanted from the very beginning and despite A&M eventually offering and Stroh taking an official there, he sided with the Longhorns and never wavered.

This was a great recruiting job by the Longhorn staff, as they literally won over the entire Stroh family in the process and made them feel at home in Austin despite their ties to A&M and College Station.

Here is my evaluation on Stroh when he committed in the summer:

This is a Kyle Flood special if I’ve seen one. Stroh is the textbook definition of a #BigHuman, as he measured in at just under 6’7, 345 pounds. Stroh is a mountain of a man and is a massive obstacle that is tough to navigate around for defenders. Stroh is a three-sport participant at Wakeland (football, track, and powerlifting). Has lifting PRs of 575 (squat), 405 (bench press), and 515 (deadlift). On film, he gives every defender absolute fits just because of his size and length. Shows the solid functional strength and the ability to displace defenders from the LOS in the run game. It is an absolute fool’s errand to try to go down the middle of this kid with a power rush due to his size and ability to anchor. Does a solid job of finishing off his blocks and shows the aggression to want to put defenders on the turf. Needs to improve on his hand usage and staying engaged, as he has a tendency to fall off his blocks. Can also be a little grabby at times, so that is something to monitor as it can turn into penalties. Must also improve on the utilization of his length, as at times defenders are able to get into his body. A man of his size is naturally going to have to work on keeping his pads down and he is no exception. Stroh plays left tackle for Wakeland and may get a look at tackle initially when he arrives, but I feel like he lacks the ideal foot quickness and lateral agility to take on collegiate edge rushers. I think he is destined for the interior at the next level.

Stroh put together another solid year of tape during his senior season. I am anxious to see how he comes along once he hits campus and is embedded into a college weight room program. The best part about signing a guy like Stroh and some of the other offensive linemen in this class is that they will be afforded the time necessary to grow and development and Texas hasn’t been in that position in some time.

A consensus three-star prospect, Stroh is ranked as the No. 602 player nationally and the No. 47 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.