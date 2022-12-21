Texas legacy Colton Vasek signs with the Longhorns

After a late-cycle flip from rival Oklahoma Sooners, four-star edge Colton Vasek officially signed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period, continuing the efforts of Pete Kwiatkowski and Co. to overhaul the Texas trenches.

It was a bit of a heart breaker and a mystery for Texas fans when the son of a former Texas Longhorn football player made his preseason commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners. It seemed as if Brent Venables and his new staff had struck a significant recruiting blow at a position of need for both schools. However, the Longhorn staff clearly did not give up on the Austin Westlake pass rusher and in November scored a clean flip from the Sooners as Vasek joins friend and former teammate Ethan Burke in the edge group.

The 6’5.5, 225-pound prospect has been highly productive for the Chaparrals, amassing 130 tackles and 25 sacks in three seasons of varsity play, capped by a 71-tackle, 14-sack performance as a senior.

For his efforts, Vasek is rated as the No. 117 player in the country and the No. 17 edge rusher. according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, making him one of four top-150 ranked edge rushers over the last two cycles. He joins Burke and Justice Finkley from 2022, as well as classmates Derion Gullette and Billy Walton to add much-needed talent and depth as pass rushers for the Longhorns.