3-star IOL Andre Cojoe signs with Texas

The ink is dry and the National Letter of Intent for three-star Mansfield Timberview offensive linemen Andre Cojoe is officially in. The 6’6, 325-pounder is officially a member of the Texas Longhorns program and will be bringing his talents to Austin.

Cojoe committed to the Longhorns over the summer during the Arch Madness following official visits to Texas, TCU, and Vanderbilt. Cojoe was yet another early evaluation by Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood and once Flood honed in on Cojoe, he made sure to get him committed and signed.

Don’t let the three-star ranking from the recruiting networks fool you about Cojoe — he was a key cog at left tackle this season for a talented Mansfield Timberview team that made it to the state quarterfinals a couple weeks ago.

If you want an indication of Cojoe’s talent, look no further than him being named the district’s MVP this fall. Awards like that are usually handed out to quarterbacks or players who play skill positions, so seeing an offensive lineman take home an award like that tells you how the coaches in that district view him as a player.

Texas commit Andre Cojoe took home his district's MVP honors... while playing on the offensive line.@EricNahlin with more on the Mansfield Timberview big man in @InsideTexas' Get To Know series (FREE) #HookEm https://t.co/oJyZuHyso8 — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 17, 2022

Aside from Cojoe popping up on campus at one point this fall for a visit, his recruitment was pretty quiet and there were not really any rumblings of a flip happening. He is now locked in to help protect his five-star quarterback Arch Manning during their time in Austin.

Here is my evaluation of Cojoe from when he committed over the summer:

Cojoe is another #BigHuman for Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood, as he checks in at a whopping 6’6, 330 pounds. Cojoe took snaps at right guard and right tackle as a sophomore before making the move to left tackle for his junior season. Cojoe has a massive frame with long arms and he knows how to throw his weight around. He possesses a good punch and good play strength, and on top of that he plays the game with an edge. Cojoe is always looking to finish his blocks and even his teammates aren’t safe when you watch his tape from this spring. Cojoe’s frame and anchor makes it next to impossible for defenders at the high school level to try to power rush him and his long arms and ability to mirror in pass protection makes it a tall task to try to run the arc. Needs to do a better job of playing with a lower pads and hat consistently. Possesses good length, but is likely an interior guy at next level due to lacking ideal athleticism to stick at tackle. His size, strength, and length has potential to make him a problem for interior defenders and his disposition will definitely win over his coaches. Will likely be a guy who needs the redshirt year to acclimate and trim up some, but definitely someone to keep an eye on in years two and three on campus.

A consensus three-star prospect, Cojoe is ranked as the No. 791 player nationally and the No. 71 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.