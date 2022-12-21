3-star edge Billy Walton signs with Texas

Once committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, South Oak Cliff edge Billy Walton signed with the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day.

The 6’2.5, 215-pounder, who just helped the Golden Bears win a state title over the weekend, originally received his offer from Texas back in January, but opted to commit to Oklahoma State days after a visit to Stillwater in April. The Longhorns kept recruiting Walton, however, securing the only other official visit other than the Cowboys and did enough to convince the consensus three-star prospect to remain in his home state after Walton decommitted from Oklahoma State days before joining the Texas class.

Walton was a standout for the 5A-DII state champions as a junior, producing 12 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 55 tackles at South Oak Cliff, helping him earn over 20 offers, including Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among others. As a senior, Walton turned in an absolutely outstanding season, recording 100 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and two interceptions.

Here’s the 247Sports evaluation of Walton:

Bit of a ‘tweener physically. Adequate height, relatively lean build, though bigger through the lower half with ample upper-body space to add mass. Above average length.

Experience in varied capacities, including traditional defensive end, standing edge, and off-ball linebacker. May best project as hybrid edge player who can occasionally drop as needed.

Plays consistently hard. Shows chase-down athleticism and good linear pursuit speed. Closes with conviction and can deliver big hits. Makes effort plays vs. the run and as a rusher.

Productive junior year for loaded Texas 5A D-II state championship team. Flashes some dip-and-bend ability when running the arc. Aware in short zone when asked to drop.

Snap anticipation as a rusher can improve. Will need to add strength and mass to stand up to P5 LOS combat. Can improve redirecting burst, though limited testing data is encouraging. Move set needs expansion. Lacks consistent counter ability when initial attack fizzles.

Intriguing prospect who could possibly fit multiple roles in varying schemes. Play style and physical specs suggest highest potential as a two-point edge player who plays uncovered with ability to freelance at times. Projects to the P5 level with the potential to become a difference maker as a multi-year starter.

Ranked as the No. 492 player nationally, Walton is the No. 49 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.