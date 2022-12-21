3-star RB Tre Wisner signs with Texas

Days after winning a state title with DeSoto, running back Tre Wisner signed a National Letter of Intent with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday during the early signing period.

A 5’11, 180-pounder, Wisner committed to Texas back in April along with Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett following a visit to the Forty Acres for the Orange-White game. Wisner chose Texas over 20 other offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. The Sooners were perhaps the strongest contender for Wisner’s services following multiple visits to Norman, but the efforts of new Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice convinced the consensus four-star prospect to side with Texas.

“At first, Texas wasn’t as high because coach (Stan) Drayton wasn’t after me, but when coach Choice came in, it picked up and he’s doing an awesome job staying in contact with me and that’s what it’s all about,” Wisner told Inside Texas.

A two-way player at Waco Connally prior to transferring to DeSoto, Wisner only received 137 carries over his sophomore and junior seasons, ensuring that he won’t arrive on the Forty Acres with a lot of wear and tear, racking up 1,809 yards on 13.2 yards per carry with 27 rushing touchdowns. At DeSoto, Wisner proved his versatility, splitting time between running back and wide receiver, producing 846 rushing yards on 125 carries with six touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. In the state title game against Austin Vandegrift, Wisner had five carries for 75 yards and also caught six passes for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game.

A consensus three-star recruit, Wisner is ranked as the No. 570 prospect nationally and the No. 39 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.