3-star TE Spencer Shannon signs with Texas

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei tight end Spencer Shannon signed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday after submitting his National Letter of Intent.

A 6’7, 240-pounder, Shannon committed to Texas in June following an official visit. Washington and UCLA had hosted Shannon prior to his trip to the Forty Acres with Boston College, California, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Nevada, Tennessee, and Washington State, among others, also extending offers to the big tight end.

Shannon was the first out-of-state prospect to commit in the 2023 recruiting class and the sixth overall at the time of his pledge.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Big-bodied tight end (reported 6’7, 240 pounds) that is used both as an attached blocker to the LOS and also gets flexed out to the slot. Definitely has the frame of a guy who is going to fill out more once he hits a collegiate training program and it won’t surprise me if he gets up to around 255-260 in time. Provides a big target in the passing game at his size and shows reliable hands. Shows ability to pick up yards after the catch and is able to shed defenders as a ball carrier. Doesn’t show a ton as a pass catcher on tape, but that has more to do with Mater Dei having a stud at running back. Shows some upside as a receiver, but will need more opportunities to show it consistently. He’s a work in progress as a blocker. Was tasked with doing a lot of dirty work to help spring Raleek Brown (USC signee) on big runs. More of a shielder as blocker at this point and needs to improve on providing a punch instead of just placing his hands on defenders and trying to steer them. Not going to be confused with George Kittle as far as a drive blocker goes. Must improve on sustaining blocks as at times he allows defenders to leak back into the play. Shows the willingness and fight as a blocker, but will need some fine tuning technique wise and will need to improve his play strength heading to the next level. Overall, Shannon is a bit raw, but you can definitely see the intrigue with him as a player. He’s a guy whose best football is ahead of him and will only get better with coaching and opportunities to be showcased in the passing game. He has the look of a guy who could be a big target over the middle of the field as well as in the red zone areas.

A consensus three-star prospect, Shannon is ranked as the No. 735 player nationally and the No. 36 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s one of two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class for the Longhorns, joining New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman’s Will Randle.