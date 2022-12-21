3-star TE Will Randle signs with Texas

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle signed with the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day.

A 6’3, 220-pounder, Randle committed to Texas in June while on an official visit to the Forty Acres, preceding his high school teammate Arch Manning in that decision by only four days.

The consensus three-star prospect was long thought to be a Texas lean, thanks to the efforts of tight ends coach, and ace recruiter, Jeff Banks and New Orleans native Terry Joseph handling his recruiting. Randle had offers from 10 other schools, including the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but neither school received an official visit.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Possesses solid measurables (reported 6’3, 220) and solid athleticism. Formerly a three sport athlete, but dropped baseball following his sophomore year to focus on basketball and football. Primarily used as an H-back while also being flexed out in the slot at times. Mainly targeted on short and some intermediate routes as a receiver. Newman tends to sneak him out into the flats and over the middle and not send him deep down the field. Targeted at times on tight end screens. Possesses solid hands and straight line speed. Shows solid COD once he has the ball in hands in the open field. Showed the ability to make plays down the field during his junior year, so I will be watching to see if that is something we see more of in 2022. Often to put on the move and brought across the formation as a blocker. Doesn’t have a lot on tape as a blocker to date, but does show a willingness to mix it up and the ability to sustain his block. Would like to see more in that regard to have a better feel for that aspect of his game.

Randle missed most of his senior season after suffering a torn ACL and undergoing surgery in September.

Randle is ranked as the No. 44 tight end nationally and the No. 37 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and joins Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei tight end Spencer Shannon in the 2023 recruiting class for the Longhorns.