WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s Early Signing Day press conference

After the Texas Longhorns secured 21 signees in the 2023 recruiting class — and were in the midst of landing a 22nd, edge rusher Tausili Akana — head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media on the Forty Acres for his second Early Signing Day press conference.

Sarkisian discussed a group that ranks No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings as of early Wednesday evening and also features two transfers, former Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes and former Stanford punter Ryan Sanborn.

It’s a balanced class for the Longhorns that addressed roster deficiencies with one of the best linebacker groups in school history, led by the nation’s top prospect at the position, Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr., as well as the wide receiver position and other more specific needs like quarterback, a running back to replace Bijan Robinson, developmental offensive linemen, and numbers at the edge position.