Longhorn Republic Podcast: Signing day success for Texas

It was a big week for the Texas Longhorns, both for players currently competing and players potentially competing in the future.

It started on the volleyball court where Jerritt Elliott ended the Longhorns’ 10-year championship drought, bringing home the NCAA title for the first time since the 2012 season. All-time great Logan Eggleston capped off her incredible college career not only with a national player of the year award but being named the tournament’s most outstanding player as she led Texas to a national championship in her final game in Burnt Orange.

On the gridiron, Texas welcomed the next generation of athletes to campus as 22 players signed their National Letters of Intent with the Longhorns. The class is highlighted by No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, as well as linebacker Anthony HIll and running back Cedric Baxter, both the top players at their position.

