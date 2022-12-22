4-star WR DeAndre Moore Jr. signs with Texas over Louisville

The most dramatic early signing period saga surrounding the Texas Longhorns concluded on Thursday evening when Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver signed with the Longhorns, ending his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals.

We've got another playmaker heading to the 512!@DeandreMooreJr is officially a Longhorn #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/cMZc2tkrBQ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2022

A 6’0, 185-pounder, Moore declined to show up for the signing ceremony at his high school on Wednesday, leaving his seat at the table empty behind a placard with his sign and a Longhorns logo.

But eventually followed through with his Early Signing Day plans, delivering a big blow to new Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm.

Moore originally committed to Louisville in late May, joining an impressive class former head coach Scott Satterfield was assembling for the Cardinals. While remaining pledged to Louisville, Moore explored other options after taking his official visit in June, as Georgia and Texas hosted the explosive playmaker on consecutive weeks in November. Then, in what seemed like a telling decision, Moore paid for his own trip to the Forty Acres on the last visit weekend before the dead period began earlier this month.

Here’s the 247Sports evaluation of Moore, who has a similar skill set and build to wide receivers who have been successful playing in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s system:

Moore is a two-way player and a legitimate high-major prospect at receiver and safety. He has a solid frame, well muscled but isn’t stiff and is fluid in how he moves. At receiver, he has very good body control, strong hands and is excellent in jump ball situations. As a safety, he’s a smart, high IQ player with a lot of range. He’s a physical kid who is always around the ball. He’s a willing hitter and solid in coverage as well. He has good ball skills and ball awareness on both sides of the ball and although he prefers receiver, he might have more long term upside in the secondary. He runs well but can continue to improve athletically in both his short area quickness and long speed but has all the tools to be an impact player at the next level and has NFL upside as well.

A consensus four-star prospect, Moore is ranked as the 95 player nationally and the No. 17 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Moore joins consensus five-star prospect Johntay Cook and speedster Ryan Niblett in position coach Brennan Marion’s recruiting class and could obviate the need for taking a wide receiver in the NCAA transfer portal.