Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC

After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey.

The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???

In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one game all year en route to the National Championship. Eggleston was named the AVCA National Player of the Year and to her third AVCA First-Team All-American list.

With early signing day in the books, Texas has received the signatures of 5-star QB Arch Manning and 5-star LB Anthony Hill. Manning and Hill are the first 5-star offensive/defensive duos since Jonathan Gray and Malcom Brown in 2012.

Asked what was the best duo to commit to Texas, the majority said Gray and Brown or a different duo. Our beloved comments section suggested the best duo was Chris Simms and Cory Redding in 1999.

